CONYERS – A suspect in five snatch-and-grab robberies in Conyers, Covington, Loganville, Monroe and Athens was arrested in Monroe in the early morning hours of April 17, following a multi-jurisdictional investigation that identified Moses Jerome Tidwell as the alleged robber.
The robbery in Conyers occurred on April 14, according to a news release from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the Family Dollar on Ga. Highway 138 NE after a male reached over the counter and stole money from the register as the clerk was preparing change for the purchase.
Investigators working with multiple agencies were able to develop a lead identifying Tidwell as the suspect. On April 16, Rockdale County investigators were able to develop enough evidence to charge Tidwell with the snatch-and-grab robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar.
During the early hours of April 17, Tidwell was arrested at a home in Monroe and is being held in the Walton County Jail on charges of robbery and parole violation, with charges pending in the other jurisdictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.