COVINGTON - D'Andre Wilson-Epps, 29, of Covington, wanted for allegedly shooting at a co-worker in the SKC parking lot on April 18, was arrested during a traffic stop on April 24. He was also wanted for allegedly shooting at a house in January.
According to a Covington Police Department release, Wilson-Epps allegedly shot at a house on Harmony Place in January and warrants were obtained for his arrest.
On April 18, police say Wilson-Epps got into an argument with a co-worker, pulled a gun and opened fired in the SKC parking lot.
Covington Police issued a BOLO for Wilson-Epps and Terri Veal following April 18 shooting. They were last seen in a dark blue Honda Civic.
On April 24, Officer Brandon Wilkerson spotted a vehicle Wilson-Epps was driving without a tag and initiated a traffic stop. Wilson-Epps was arrested without incident. Veal was with Wilson-Epps, but was not charged.
He is being held without bond in the Newton County Jail on five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal damage to property in the 1st degree, criminal trespass, pointing a gun at another, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, two counts of reckless conduct, and two probation violations.
