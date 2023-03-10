RCSO

CONYERS — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a law enforcement chase on Interstate 20 Thursday that ended with a suspect being shot by a deputy.

According to the GBI, the incident began at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday when Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies began to pursue the suspect, identified as Tevin Bass, 19, of Conyers, westbound on Interstate 20. Bass reportedly had active warrants for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer from two days prior.

