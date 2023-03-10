CONYERS — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a law enforcement chase on Interstate 20 Thursday that ended with a suspect being shot by a deputy.
According to the GBI, the incident began at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday when Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies began to pursue the suspect, identified as Tevin Bass, 19, of Conyers, westbound on Interstate 20. Bass reportedly had active warrants for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer from two days prior.
Bass reportedly exited at Wesley Chapel Road but returned to the interstate, this time headed eastbound. The GBI stated that Bass’ vehicle became disabled and came to a stop on the right shoulder of the interstate. He reportedly abandoned his vehicle, ran across the interstate and over the median wall to the westbound side where he jumped the guardrail and ran into nearby woods.
RCSO deputies pursued Bass, ordering him to stop. However, according to the GBI, Bass reached for a gun and was shot by a deputy. A gun was recovered at the scene.
Bass was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the incident before turning the case over to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The chase and ensuing investigation resulted in all lanes of I-20 westbound between Panola Road and Wesley Chapel Road being closed most of Thursday morning. All lanes had reopened by Thursday afternoon.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
