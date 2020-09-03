COVINGTON - An alleged burglar may have been a little too picky about what he was trying to steal, as deputies responding to a burglar alarm found him sitting down sorting through tools.
The incident occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 28, according to a report from the Newton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to an alarm at Bethel Barra Church, 11392 Ga. Highway 36. When the first deputy arrived, he found the door to the storage building at the rear of the church unsecured.
When the deputy opened the door, he saw the suspect, later identified as Herbert David Beasley Jr., 37, of Covington, sitting down in the shed and sorting through several tools. Beasley was taken into custody without incident.
A search of Beasley reveald suspected methamphetamine in a pocket.
Beasley was arrested and transported to the Newton County Law Enforcement Center. He has been charged with first degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine.
