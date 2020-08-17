CONYERS – Three entering auto suspects caught on Aug. 14 after crashing their getaway vehicle may be linked to similar offenses in several surrounding counties, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.
RCSO issued a news release stating that about 2 a.m. on Aug. 14, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 3000 block of Stonecrest Court in western Rockdale County. When they arrived, they spotted three suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle. After a brief pursuit, the suspects wrecked. Two attempted to flee on foot, but were apprehended after a short foot chase.
The vehicle the suspects were in was identified as a vehicle reported stolen from Henry County and linked to other auto break-ins in Henry and Dekalb counties. Investigators believe the suspects could be linked to even more cases in other counties.
Arrested and charged with multiple offenses were Kelvin Sams, 20, Cameron Butler, 19, and Dallas Sams, 17, all from Decatur.
The investigation is continuing and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.