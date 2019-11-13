CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an armed home invasion of a elderly man on Nov. 9. The suspects also stole the victim’s car and later abandoned it following an accident at Ga. Highway 20 and Hi Roc Road.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the home invasion occurred at a residence on the north side of Rockdale County on Saturday, Nov. 9. The homeowner, a 72-year-old male, was assaulted and tied up at gunpoint. The suspects burglarized the home and loaded the stolen items into the victim’s vehicle, stealing it as well.
The vehicle was later involved in a hit-and-run accident at Highway 20 and Hi Roc Road. The two suspects fled from the accident scene on foot. Deputies searched the area for the suspects, but they were not located.
The two suspects were described as being average-sized white males with their faces covered.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects. If you have any information at all, contact Investigator Charles Dixon at 770-278-8157 or charles.dixon@rockdalecountyga.gov, or Investigator Dylan Hinds at 770-278-8023 or dylan.hinds@rockdalecountyga.gov, or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).