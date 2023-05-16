CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected in the shooting of another man in the Fountain Crest subdivision in south Rockdale.
According to the RCSO, deputies responded to a “trouble unknown” call on Fountain Crest Drive at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Inside the residence deputies found a 45-year-old man who had apparently been shot in the head three times. The victim was unconcious and barely breathing and was taken to an area hospital.
The RCSO Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Investigator Levett at 770-278-8166. Information may also be submitted anonymously via the Rockdale Sheriff mobile app or by emailing RCSO.tips@rockdalecountyga.gov.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
