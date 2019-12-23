CONYERS - Rockdale County deputies are searching for two armed and dangerous robbery suspects who were caught on cameras at two robberies in one night. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Officials say the first robbery happened at a Starship Enterprises on the 1600 block of Georgia Highway 138 NE around 11 p.m. on Dec. 22, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.
During the robbery, deputies say the suspects shot a female employee of the store twice in the leg.
A little over an hour later, while deputies were at the scene of the first robbery, police say at least one of the suspects robbed a Quick Stop Superette on the 4600 block of Georgia Highway 20 SE.
The first suspect is described as a large dark-skinned man who was wearing a gray zip-style hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and red shoes.
The second suspect is described as a shorter lighter-skinned man wearing dark clothing who covered his face with a red bandana.
It is unknown what kind of vehicle the suspects used to get away from the robberies.
Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said.
If you have any information about the robbery, please call investigators at 770-278-8023.