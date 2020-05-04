CONYERS - The investigation into a SWAT standoff at the Pawn Depot on Old Covington Highway Saturday afternoon is continuing, with no one arrested or charged. No one was injured in the incident.
According to Dep. Lee Thomas of the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of someone being held against their will at the pawn shop. Upon arrival, the owner refused to exit the building.
Because the owner would not cooperate with negotiation so that the SWAT team could enter the building and retrieve the person claiming to be held hostage, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) sought a search warrant.
After several hours, while the search warrant was being signed, the owner came out and "appeared to be in an intoxicated state," according to Thomas. The SWAT team made entry and determined no one was being held against their will.
The owner was detained and taking to the Sheriff's Office for questioning.
