In its fall production The New Depot Players presents “The Cemetery Club” by Ivan Menchell. The play follows three Jewish widows from Queens, N.Y., who have been friends for years. With their husbands, they did everything together. So, what happens to these ladies once their husbands have passed on? Ida, Lucille and Doris meet once a month to have tea, gossip, and visit their husbands’ graves. Ida nurses a feeling inside that she may be ready to find romance again. Lucille’s feisty spirit and forward ways indicate she has done more than move on. Doris, somewhat priggish and judgmental, is dedicated to her lost husband — maybe too dedicated.
The New Depot Players’ cast and crew have been working hard to overcome some behind-the-scenes sadness. During their rehearsal period, one of their co-directors, Lona Alpert, passed away from a sudden illness. She and her daughter, co-director Jill Miller, were passionate about the play, and the team pulled together to move the show forward until Miller could return to the director’s seat. And move forward, they have. Audiences can expect the same high-quality entertainment experience The New Depot Players are known to provide.
