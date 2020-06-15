COVINGTON — Newton County's Tag Office drew a crowd Monday, the first day the county reopened its offices to the public. Several people said they waited about two hours in line before entering the Administration Building to purchase or renew their vehicle registration.
County spokesman Bryan Fazio said the long line was primarily due to social distancing requirements.
"We have been getting a steady stream of people coming for tags throughout the closure, but they have been using a drop box or making an appointment," Fazio said in a released statement. "We are allowing about 10 in the Tag Office at a time, and then a line of about six people in the building and the rest are waiting outside."
Fazio said the line should be reduced beginning Tuesday when social distancing restrictions would be reduced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.