CONYERS — Takela Levett has announced her candidacy for the Rockdale County Post 1 seat on the Board of Commissioners, which will be decided in the 2020 election cycle.
Levett said she decided to run for commissioner because she is a hardworking team player and is dedicated to unifying the community.
“A natural leader, I'll work eagerly alongside leaders of this community to propel our county towards positive progression that will enhance the quality of life of how we live, work and play,” she said. “I’ll quickly recognize issues that directly affect our economic development, regional competitiveness, and the enrichment of our community.”
Levett has a financial background that she said she will use to improve the quality of life in Rockdale by attracting new industries and small businesses to the community, and to redirect budget funds to where they are needed most.
“I am a motivated self-starter with relentless attention to detail,” said Levett, “and I will thoroughly analyze our current budget while using every possible resource available to increase revenue and ensure responsible spending of taxpayer dollars.
“I’ll broaden our spectrum of industries of agriculture, technology and entertainment. I will explore creative resolutions to boost revenue in our local economy that foster the demand for diverse skillsets and multi-education level employment opportunities.”
Levett founded Tomorrow’s Elite Leaders, an organization established for youth in Rockdale County, and values the benefits of education and enrichment programs. She said she will partner and work with civic organizations and build relationships with profit and non-profit organizations to provide resources to support the county’s citizens.
Levett is the wife of a former pastor and has shared her life with others. She is also a brain aneurism survivor who believes God has a higher calling for her.
God blessed me with the gift of life,” she said, “and I am choosing to be a gift by serving my community. The time is now, my name is Takela Levett, and I am positioned for the people.”