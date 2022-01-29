Default overview section
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR MUCH
OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA...
* AFFECTED AREA...North and Central Georgia.
* TIMING...Noon to 7 PM EST Saturday
* WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. In the higher
elevations of north Georgia, gusts between 35 and 40 mph are
likely. Elsewhere, gusts between 25 and 35 mph will be likely.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Talk about a lucky break: Fortune cookie gives North Carolina man lottery numbers to win $4 million
After his weekly meal at a Chinese restaurant, a North Carolina man used the numbers in his fortune cookie to play the lottery.
And now he is $4 million richer.
"I don't usually play my fortune cookie numbers but I tried them on a whim," said Gabriel Fierro, 60, of Cornelius, a disabled combat veteran who served 32 years in the Army, in a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Fierro and his wife had their weekly meal at Charlotte's Red Bowl restaurant. He then used the numbers to buy a Mega Millions ticket online and added $1 to make it a Megaplier ticket. So when he matched all five white balls on January 18 to win $1 million, it was quadrupled.
His $4 million prize became the largest win in the history of Online Play in North Carolina, the lottery said.
"I got an email in the morning and I just stared at it dumbfounded," Fierro said. "I took it and showed it to my wife and she thought it was an April Fool's joke or maybe a scam."
Fierro received $2,840,401 after federal and state taxes.
This isn't the first time the cookies have turned into fortunes for lottery players.
And in 2005, 110 people from around the country each won about $100,000 playing Powerball numbers from fortune cookies. Lottery officials found out the cookies all came from one location that makes 4 million of them a day.
