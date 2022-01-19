CONYERS — Antares Group Inc. has named Tammy Daniel, PAFM, the firm’s first chief operating officer.
Daniel joined Antares Group in 1998 and served as director of the Financial Accounting Services department before being named in 2016 as firm administrator. Effective Jan. 1, Daniel has taken on the new role of COO, where she is responsible for overseeing internal accounting, financial and operational reporting, developing and maintaining all operating procedures and policies of the firm, overseeing all office administration, and managing administrative issues.
“I am excited to take on this new role with Antares Group and look forward to this next step in my career,” Daniel said. “I am grateful to work with such an amazing team of accounting and tax professionals who are the backbone of our firm.”
“Tammy Daniel has been with us for many years, served in many capacities, and is the perfect person to lead the day-to-day operations of our great firm,” said Mark Kashgegian, CPA, leading partner with the Antares Group. “Tammy’s work ethic, commitment to excellence and compassion for people is beyond reproach and will serve us all well.”
Daniel has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Georgia State University, earned her master’s in business administration from Western Governors University. She is the treasurer for the CPA Firm Management Association’s Atlanta branch and earned her Public Accounting Firm Manager credential in December 2021. Daniel lives in Monroe with her husband, Jason.
Antares Group Inc. is an accounting and tax advisory firm that has worked with restaurant and business owners for more than 40 years providing comprehensive back office, financial accounting, tax and business advisory services. Antares Group has offices in Conyers and Dedham, Mass., employing more than 100 accounting professionals who serve more than 1,200 restaurants in 40 states.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
