The Malaysian army has apologized after two of its vehicles broke down in Kuala Lumpur on two consecutive days, blocking traffic and inviting derision on social media.
The first incident occurred on Friday, when a PT-91M Twardy tank stalled with engine problems on a highway near the country's Parliament building, the army said in a statement Saturday.
Photos on social media showed traffic jams building up around the tank as army officials and police officers attempted to divert cars around it. The tank was towed away by a recovery vehicle 30 minutes later and repairs were carried out, the army said.
Less than 24 hours later, an armored prime mover -- used mainly for towing heavy weapons -- broke down on a busy road outside the National Museum in the heart of the capital.
Videos taken at the scene showed a queue of military vehicles behind the prime mover. Curious motorists were also seen slowing down to take a look at the unusual scene.
A team of mechanics completed repair work by 12:30 p.m. local time Sunday, the army said. The vehicle then continued on its journey to Dataran Merdeka, or Independence Square, where Malaysian Independence Day celebrations will be held on August 31. Both vehicles were involved in rehearsals for the parade, the army said.
"The army apologizes for the two incidents and will ensure that this does not happen again," the army statement said. "But should it recur, a standby recovery team will be dispatched to the location as quickly as possible to tow the stricken vehicle away in order to avoid traffic jams."
Alan Franco, Josef Martinez and Juan Jose Purata all scored goals on headers Sunday as Atlanta United FC earned a 3-2 victory over visiting D.C. United on Aug. 28, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.