COVINGTON — The Newton Chamber of Commerce successfully hosted its eighth “Taste of Newton” food and business festival Thursday night.
Local restaurateurs such as Sweet but Savory Bakery, Bread and Butter Bakery, Amici's, Longhorn's Steakhouse and even the Newton College and Career Academy culinary class led by Caroline Joy and Scott Quinlan provided delicious samples from their menus to hundreds of local foodies at the Porter Memorial Gymnasium.
Other businesses such as Peachtree Academy, RE/MAX, Covington Family Chiropractic and the Newton County Boys and Girls Club were all on scene to talk with visitors.
There was a kids corner a well as live music performed by the Apostles of Bluegrass.
The next event at the Porter Memorial Gymnasium is the Witches Night Out on Saturday, Oct. 19 starting at 11 a.m.