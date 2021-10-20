COVINGTON — A series of delays appears to have contributed to Newton property taxpayers receiving their tax bills two months late this year.
Newton County Tax Commissioner Marcus Jordan said the tax digest was delivered to his office on July 20. He said state law requires counties, like Newton, that collect taxes in installments to complete the tax digest by June 1 each year. In addition, Jordan said the Board of Commissioners did not set the county millage rate until mid-August. He said the millage is typically approved at least by the beginning of August. Jordan sent an email to Board of Commissioners members on July 14 advising them that these two factors would lead to a delay in tax bills being mailed.
The issue was further complicated by the fact that the Tax Commissioner’s Office changed to a new vendor to print and mail bills, which required some software updates.
Jordan said bills were expected to be mailed Wednesday, Oct. 20, making the first installment due Dec. 20 and the second installment due Feb. 20, 2022. Bills are usually due in October and December.
The delay could mean that some property owners who pay half of the tax bill in 2022 will not be able to deduct the full amount from their 2021 income taxes.
The Tax Commissioner’s Office collects property taxes for the Board of Education and for the cities of Covington, Oxford, Porterdale and Newborn on a fee basis. Jordan said he had not heard any cash flow concerns from the cities.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said this week that the county has enough reserves to cover the gap in collections. The county usually collects the vast majority of its property tax revenue in the fourth quarter of the calendar year.
