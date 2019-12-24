COVINGTON — An overview of potential tax revenues from Stanton Springs shows that Newton County and the Newton County School System could realize more than $5.6 million annually by 2030.
Andrea Gray, attorney for the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton counties, presented the overview to JDA members at a meeting Wednesday at Covington Municipal Airport.
“In my opinion this is the most conservative estimate I could put together,” said Gray, noting that she did not factor in any potential changes in the value of taxable property at Stanton Springs.
The revenues would come from property taxes paid to the four counties that developed Stanton Springs — Newton, Walton, Jasper and Morgan — by Takeda and Facebook, along with two property development firms, Technology Park Atlanta and Prism Investments, that own undeveloped land in the business park. Newton and Walton would each receive 37.5% of tax revenues, Morgan would receive 15% and Jasper would receive 10%. The percentages are based on the amount each county invested in development of the park.
Stanton Springs is expected to generate $1,917,671 in taxes in 2020. Of that total, a 2.5% commission will be paid to to the Walton County Tax Commissioner’s Office for collecting and distributing the taxes.
The bulk of the tax revenue — $1,859,396 — will come from Takeda, with the balance coming from the undeveloped land. Takeda was granted a 10-year tax abatement by the JDA as a development inducement, so the amount of taxes the pharmaceutical manufacturer pays each year will increase as the