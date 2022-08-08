CONYERS – After hearing hours of citizen complaints about a proposed tax increase for fiscal year 2023, Rockdale County announced it had begun evaluating cost-saving measures for the upcoming budget.
Following the Board of Commissioners first two millage rate hearings on Tuesday, Aug. 2, county leadership began evaluating cost-saving measures for fiscal year 2023.
“Rockdale County is taking proactive steps to reduce the cost structure, while continuing to offer services the community needs,” Mark Lewis, executive finance director said. “The county will continue to monitor the economic situation and make appropriate decisions to remain consistent with the quality of service the county is known for. We are committed to cutting the budget and upholding our duty of fiscal responsibility.”
Larry Cox, chairman of the Rockdale Republican Party, emailed a “call to action” to members over the weekend encouraging them to attend the third and final public hearing on Aug. 9.
“Taxpayers must still let their voices be heard and let this board know that their concerns about out-of-control spending and over-taxing are serious and they demand tax relief,” he said.
In addition to evaluating cost savings, the county moved its final millage rate hearing and called meeting to set the millage rate to the Rockdale Auditorium, 903 Main St., to provide more space for citizens who would like to participate in public comment. At last week’s public hearings, many residents had to wait outside the Assembly Hall until called inside to speak. Dozens of residents spoke out against the county’s proposed millage rate increase and budget increases.
Although the county had previously advertised it intended to set the 2022 millage rate at 20.758 — which would represent a 45.42% tax increase — Finance Director Mark Lewis last Tuesday presented a millage rate proposal of 18.69. Lewis explained that the millage reduction was due to the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The new proposal is a 2-mill increase over last year’s rate of 16.69.
“The advertised rate represented where the rate would have been if we had not used ARPA funds for operations this year,” said Lewis. “The injection of these funds allowed us to increase services without impacting the millage rate.”
Lewis said the county anticipates a fiscal year 2023 budget of $93.4 million in revenues and $86.8 in expenditures, with $6.6 million for courthouse improvement debt.
The Homestead Option Sales Tax exemption for county homeowners is expected to be set at 70%. Rockdale and DeKalb are the only two counties in the state that provide a sales tax exemption for homeowners.
The Board of Commissioners is set to vote on the millage rate at a called meeting on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. The final public hearing on the millage was set for Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. Both meetings were scheduled to take place at the Rockdale Auditorium. The meetings can be streamed via the Official Rockdale County Facebook Page (facebook.com/rockdalegov), the Rockdale County Website (rockdalecountyga.gov) and the Rockdale 23 YouTube channel (youtube.com/rockdale23).
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.