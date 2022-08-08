Rockdale Auditorium

Rockdale County's final millage rate public hearing and called meeting to set the millage rate have been moved to the Rockdale Auditorium.

CONYERS – After hearing hours of citizen complaints about a proposed tax increase for fiscal year 2023, Rockdale County announced it had begun evaluating cost-saving measures for the upcoming budget.

Following the Board of Commissioners first two millage rate hearings on Tuesday, Aug. 2, county leadership began evaluating cost-saving measures for fiscal year 2023.

