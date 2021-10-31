Taylor Swift pays tribute to Carole King as she serenades the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame audience By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN Oct 31, 2021 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Taylor Swift lit up the opening of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday with a nod to 2021 inductee Carole King, and even King had a tear in her eye.Swift soothed the crowd with a rendition of King's "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" wearing a lacy, black bodysuit to match the formal tone of the night.After the first few bars, the "Cardigan" singer looked out into the crowd with a sly smile and briefly stuck out her tongue between her teeth as to let them in on a surprise. The best part, was when the camera panned to King in the audience and showed her wiping away tears and silently channeling her gratitude to the songwriting superstar on stage."I want to thank Taylor — thank you for that awesome performance. And also, thank you for carrying the torch forward," King said during her induction speech.The women have a history, and most recently, King presented Swift with her Artist of the Decade award at the 2019 American Music Awards, calling her versatility and impact "extraordinary." "I cannot believe that it's Carole King who gave me this award," Swift said at her acceptance. "My parents are here tonight, and they would listen to all of your records in high school."Jennifer Hudson also honored King with her own rendition of "Natural Woman" at the induction ceremony, which King wrote but was made famous by Aretha Franklin.King is only the third female artist to be inducted into the hall of fame twice, according to Rolling Stone Magazine, joining Stevie Nicks and Tina Turner.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 Scream queens and scares studs! These stars got their big breaks in horror movies All actors have to start somewhere, whether it’s commercials, small parts in TV shows, or in this case horror movies. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Awards And Prizes Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Carole King Celebrities Entertainment And Arts Awards Media Industry Music Music And Dance Music Awards Music Industry Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Taylor Swift Show Anatomy Museums Ceremony Crowd Induction Rendition Tear More News News A shooting at a Halloween party in Illinois killed 2 and injured more than 12 By Claudia Dominguez, CNN 17 min ago 0 News Taylor Swift pays tribute to Carole King as she serenades the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame audience By Lauren M. 