CONYERS — Rockdale County’s first day of remote digital instruction didn’t come off without a hitch, but the problems encountered by parents, students and teachers were not unanticipated.
As Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts pointed out in a statement released Monday afternoon, Rockdale’s experience with all-digital instruction mirrored what has been seen in surrounding school districts that have already begun the school year.
“As we embarked on this first day, we anticipated the possibility of some delayed access issues with all 20,000 students and staff accessing our learning management system at once,” said Oatts. “… We did experience a slow down with our ItsLearning platform that unfortunately had technical issues across the nation today with some of its users. The ItsLearning platform was back up and running this afternoon.”
Facebook comments posted on the school system’s page throughout the morning and early afternoon reflected what was taking place in homes across the county as students tried to access the digital learning platform.
Frustrated parents posted dozens of comments detailing the problems they were having — everything from being unable to log in, to being kicked off the platform, to audio and video glitches.
The school system asked for patience and understanding, and some parents expressed support for the decision to go to virtual learning, despite the first-day problems.
“I have nothing but patience for today, I greatly appreciate the decision to keep our kids safe,” wrote one mom.
For others, the irritation was palpable in their remarks.
“I have called IT help for parent portal...I am just as lost as my 2nd grader is!!! Unreal!” wrote one.
Oatts also noted that the school system began its mobile meal service on Monday, providing breakfast and lunch to students.
“We will adjust our routes and times throughout the week as needed to best serve our children,” said Oatts. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our parents, students, teachers, administrators and support staff as we work through the challenges of this first week of school in a virtual setting.”
Despite the technical issues, Oatts said it was exciting to begin the new school year.
“Our administrators, faculty and staff have been working hard to ensure our students are engaged in their virtual learning,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.