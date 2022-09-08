CONYERS — Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was struck and killed while directing traffic in May.
Deputy Walter D. Jenkins was struck and killed by the driver of a Kia Sportage on May 11 as he was directing traffic at the intersection of Ga. Highways 212 and 138 at about 9:30 p.m. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jenkins was wearing a traffic vest and using a flashlight to direct traffic when he was struck.
The driver of the Sportage, who is not being identified due to her status as a juvenile, has been charged by the State Patrol with second degree vehicular homicide, failure to obey persons directing traffic and violation of license restrictions.
According to the State Patrol, the driver had a front-seat passenger with her at the time of the accident, which is a violation of her Class D provisional license since she was still within the first six months of obtaining her license.
The GSP said the driver, with her parents present, consented to a voluntary blood test and consented to have her cell phone examined following the accident. Her blood tested negative for impairment and her cell phone showed that it was not in use at the time of the collision.
Jenkins had been with the RCSO for just over a year; he had been in law enforcement for more than 27 years.
Troopers from Georgia State Patrol Post #46 in Monroe and the State Patrol’s E Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team investigated the accident.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
