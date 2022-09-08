W-Jenkins.jpg

Deputy Walter Jenkins was killed in May when he was struck by a motorist while directing traffic.

CONYERS — Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was struck and killed while directing traffic in May.

Deputy Walter D. Jenkins was struck and killed by the driver of a Kia Sportage on May 11 as he was directing traffic at the intersection of Ga. Highways 212 and 138 at about 9:30 p.m. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jenkins was wearing a traffic vest and using a flashlight to direct traffic when he was struck.

