COVINGTON — A 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded during an incident reported during a party on Oakwood Circle Saturday night.
According to a report by the Covington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot shortly before midnight Saturday. They arrived to find a juvenile victim being helped from behind a residence on Oakwood Circle by several younger subjects. The victim had been shot once in the upper thigh and was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston for treatment.
As officers processed the crime scene they found several bullet casings, an unfired 9 mm round and several items of clothing, including a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 shoes and a yellow flat bill Lakers hat.
Two juvenile witnesses at the scene were taken to CPD headquarters to speak with a detective.
No charges were immediately filed in the incident, and no motive has been released by police. The department is continuing to attempt to identify several other suspects and asks that anyone with information contact Detective Julie English at 770-385-2148.
In other weekend police news, a woman staying at the Travel Lodge on Ga. Highway 142 reported that she was assaulted in the room she shares with her girlfriend.
The victim told police her girlfriend returned to their room at about 11 p.m. Saturday after being out drinking and began pushing her. The victim reported that when she tried to call 911 with her cell phone, the suspect grabbed the phone, threw it, and then began choking and hitting her in the face. The victim said the suspect later passed out, and she was able to leave the room.
Police advised the victim of warrant and temporary protective order procedures and assigned a detective to the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.