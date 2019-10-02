CONYERS - An 18-year-old male was arrested on Sept. 19 after being found with a handgun in his backpack during school hours in some woods behind Salem High School.
According to a Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a deputy spotted three males in the wood line behind Salem High about 9:53 a.m. on Sept. 19. He made contact with the trio, which was walking toward the school.
When he asked why they were in the woods, they told him they were in their free period. He advised them to go back to school.
The deputy then contacted the School Resource Officer, also a deputy, at Salem and advised him that several students should be walking toward the school from the woods adjacent to the football field.
The deputies met at the back of the school and when the students didn’t appear, went into the woods to locate them. They made contact with six male teens ages 15-18.
As the deputies approached, they observed one of the males stuff something down his pants. When asked what it was, the male allegedly told them he had put a marijuana cigarette in his pants. He retrieved it and put it on the ground as instructed.
The deputies detained him for possession of marijuana on school property. He was identified as Frank Sinatra Waltower, 18, of Conyers. The school system is on fall break this week and it has not been verified if Waltower is a student at Salem.
A deputy asked Waltower if he has any more marijuana or a weapon in his backpack, and he allegedly said no. When the deputy attempted to take the backpack, Waltower allegedly snatched it back.
The deputy grabbed the backpack and took it off Waltower’s shoulder. The deputy reported the odor of suspected marijuana coming from the bag. When he opened it, he found suspected marijuana residue in the bag and a black handgun. The deputy pulled the Taurus 9mm from the backpack and found it was loaded with six live rounds.
Waltower was placed under arrest and read a Miranda warning. He allegedly told the deputy he had bought the gun from a male in the woods for $250.
Waltower’s cell phone was also confiscated and appeared to have a screen saver on it with a photo of a gun that appeared to be the same one the deputy found.
Waltower was transported to the Rockdale County Jail and charged with possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 21, and carrying a weapon in a school zone.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.