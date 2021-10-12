COVINGTON — A teenager walking to her car in the Walmart parking lot on Salem Road Saturday night was held at gunpoint by two unidentified suspects.
According to a report by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old McDonough woman was walking to her car at about 10:30 p.m. when she was approached by two men who tried to rob her. At least one of the men had a handgun.
The report stated that two people in the parking lot witnessed the robbery attempt. When the suspects realized they were being watched, they fled the scene, according to the NCSO report.
The victim was not injured in the incident.
Descriptions of the two suspects have not been issued by the NCSO.
In other crime news, the NCSO has arrested one suspect in an Aug. 8 shooting while three others remain at large
Alante Monrico Donnell, also known as Adrian Brooks, 32, of Woodhaven Drive, Covington, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, probation violation, two counts of possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to comment certain crimes, and criminal damage to property.
According to the NCSO, a deputy responded to Whitehead Court at about 8 p.m. Aug. 8 in response to a report of a shooting. Dispatch advised the deputy that occupants of a burgundy Tahoe and a blue passenger car in the area were involved and shooting at one another.
Five people were listed as victims of aggravated assault in connection with the incident, but no information was provided on their injuries.
Whether it be Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore's smooch in 'Ghost', or two delightful dogs locking lips over a shared string of spaghetti in 'Lady and the Tramp' , there have certainly been some iconic kissing scenes on the big screen. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.