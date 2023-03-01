TeresaSauls.JPG

Teresa Sauls

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — East Newton Elementary School will welcome a new principal for the 2023-2024 school year. Teresa Sauls will  take the helm effective July 1. She will replace outgoing Principal Melissa Daniell, who announced her retirement effective the end of the current school year.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the teachers, staff, students, and families of East Newton Elementary School,” said Sauls. “I am especially thankful for the many teachers and administrators who have influenced and impacted my career in such a positive way, and I look forward to supporting and continuing the school culture that has been established by Ms. Daniell, Dr. Geri Hawkins, and the East Newton Elementary School staff.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos