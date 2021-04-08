CONYERS — Four months after the previous director left, the Rockdale County Stormwater Management Department has a new director. Terrence Simpkins was unanimously approved as the new director by the Board of Commissioners at their March 23 meeting.
Dr. Ann Kimbrough resigned as director in December, 11 months after she was hired. Kimbrough's background was in communications rather than engineering.
Simpkins has a strong civil engineering background similar to the department's first director, Todd Cosby, who is now a senior engineering project manager at Falcon Design Consultants in McDonough. Simpkins is the third director the department has had since it became a separate entity in 2018.
Simpkins graduated from South Carolina State University in 1993 with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering. His entire career has been in government. He was a project manager for the Georgia Department of Transportation from 1994-1996, an environmental specialist with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division from 1996-2000, and since 2000, Simpkins has worked as a senior staff engineer for DeKalb County. He is skilled in environmental engineering, contract management, floodplain management, plan review and project management.
Simpkins told the commissioners on March 23 that he is ready to hit the ground running as the new stormwater director.
"I am super excited to come over to Rockdale," he said. "I think I bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, and I'm just ready to move Rockdale County forward. I am thankful to Chairman Nesbitt, the Board of Commissioners, and everybody that had a hand in giving me this opportunity, and I'm just ready to come over, roll my sleeves up, and get to work."
Nesbitt welcomed Simpkins and said he was a "star candidate" during the interview process, adding that when he and Simpkins talked, he was impressed with Simpkins' willingness to get out and do the work that needs to be done.
"He said that he is not afraid to put on the orange vest or the yellow vest and get out there in the trenches with the men and women of Rockdale County," Nesbitt said. "That was quite impressive to me whenever you have a director who wants to be tangible and touchable and on the scene. We've got a lot going all throughout Rockdale County that not only requires, but sometimes demands, that our leadership from the director level is actually out on the scene."
