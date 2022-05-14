The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) made the appeal in a statement Friday, saying that soaring temperatures increased demand and caused six power generation facilities to trip offline. That resulted in the loss of about 2,900 megawatts of electricity.
"We're asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend," interim CEO Brad Jones said in the statement. p
The appeal comes as record temperatures across most of the southern US this weekend are expected to worsen a deepening drought.
From Phoenix to Amarillo, Texas, record temperatures are expected to reach triple digits, with a chance for some parts of Texas to break daily records over the next seven days.
In March 2021, ERCOT's president and CEO, Bill Magness, was fired following widespread power outages during a series of winter storms that left many Texas residents in the dark for days.
Now the heat is testing Texas' power grid.
On Wednesday, ERCOT asked power plants to postpone outages and return from outages already in progress "to serve Texans this weekend."
Temperatures Saturday were to be in the 90s across all of Texas -- 10 to 15 degrees above average, according to CNN meteorologists. Temperatures from the mid-90s to the low 100s are expected on Sunday, with much of central and western Texas reaching 100 to 105 degrees -- approximately 10 to 15 degrees above average.
ERCOT accounts for about 90% of the state's electric load, according to a statement from the organization.
The unseasonably hot weather is driving record demand across the state, the statement said.
Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.