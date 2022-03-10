Texas confirms 9 investigations of transgender minors receiving gender-affirming health care

...A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM SET TO IMPACT NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA
FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY...
A rapidly strengthening storm system will cross the region late
Friday night, setting the stage for a wide-range of weather across
north and central Georgia through Saturday.
Ahead of a strong cold front, showers and scattered thunderstorms
will develop Friday night with the risk for a few severe storms,
especially east of I-85 and south of I-20. Damaging winds and
tornadoes are possible with any severe storms. On the backside of
the cold front, rain will quickly mix with then change to snow
across parts of northwest Georgia, very late Friday night and
through at least mid-morning Saturday. Snow accumulations up to 2
inches are possible, especially in the higher elevations of far
north Georgia.
In addition, widespread windy conditions will develop Friday night
and continue through Saturday, especially behind the cold front.
Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are likely
to occur. Unseasonably cold air will settle across the entire area
by Saturday night with low temperatures dropping into the teens to
mid 20s. Combine the gusty winds, that will eventually taper off
late Saturday night, and wind chill values will drop in the single
digits (above zero) and teens areawide.
Please continue to pay close attention to the latest weather
forecasts over the next 24 to 36 hours as new information becomes
available, and prepare for potentially high-impact weather across
north and central Georgia. You can visit the NWS Peachtree City/
Atlanta web page at: www.weather.gov/ffc
Gov. Greg Abbott last month directed the state family services department to investigate alleged abuse of minors receiving gender-affirming health care.
Texas has opened nine alleged abuse investigations of minors receiving gender-affirming health care, Patrick Crimmins, a Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) spokesman, confirmed to CNN Thursday.
Civil rights groups said in a court hearing last week they were aware of at least three families facing investigation. The Dallas Morning News was the first to report the state was investigating nine reports of alleged abuse.
In late February, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared gender-affirming surgical procedures in children and prescribing drugs that affect puberty to be considered "child abuse." In response to Paxton's stunning legal opinion, Gov. Greg Abbott directed DFPS "to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas."
The actions have been criticized by many as an attack on transgender children. DFPS is scheduled to hold a public comment hearing Friday morning in Austin, where advocates are expected to voice opposition to the latest steps by Abbott and Paxton to investigate families seeking gender-affirming health care for their transgender children.
Also Friday morning, a district court judge will weigh in on whether to block the practice statewide.
Judge Amy Clark Meachum ruled last week the state had to stop a child abuse investigation of a DFPS employee and her family who were named in a lawsuit against the state.
Abbott and Paxton appealed her decision, but the state's Third Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal over jurisdiction.
