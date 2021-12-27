...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibilities of one-quarter of a mile or less in dense
fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog are expected to
develop over the next few hours over portions of north and
central Georgia creating hazardous driving conditions
overnight through mid morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Three people were fatally shot Sunday night at a convenience store in Garland, Texas, police said. A fourth victim was hospitalized in critical condition.
Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department says surveillance video from the Texaco station showed a man leave a pickup truck and immediately begin firing after entering the store. He then returned to the truck, which was driven by another person.
Neither the suspect nor the getaway driver has been identified.
"This does not appear to be a robbery," Barrineau told CNN. He said investigators are not yet sure whether the shooter knew the victims.
Garland is part of the north Texas "Metroplex," just northeast of Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.