Two officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety who were at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre have been suspended with pay while an investigation takes place into their actions that day, the department said on Tuesday.

DPS has asked for an independent review of the actions of some of its officers during the Robb Elementary School shooting in which 19 students and two teachers died, according to a spokesperson.

Recommended for you

CNN's Holly Yan, Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos