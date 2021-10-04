Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and  creeks,
given the wet ground and normal to above normal streamflows across
the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Texas pardons board votes unanimously to recommend posthumous pardon for George Floyd

  • Updated
  • 0

The Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles voted unanimously Monday to recommend a full posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a 2004 drug conviction, according to hearing minutes provided by the board to CNN.

An application for the pardon was filed in April on behalf of Floyd and his surviving family. In the application, Allison Mathis of the Harris County Public Defender's Office said the request was filed because the arresting officer in Floyd's case, Gerald Goines, "manufactured the existence of confidential informants to bolster his cases against innocent defendants."

Floyd died in May 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd's murder in April and was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison in June.

"We lament the loss of former Houstonian George Floyd and hope that his family finds comfort in Monday's decision by the Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend clemency for a 2004 conviction involving former Houston Police Department Officer Gerald Goines," Kim Ogg, the Harris County district attorney, said in a statement.

The ultimate decision on whether to grant Floyd clemency rests with Gov. Greg Abbott, Ogg said. CNN has reached out to the governor's office for comment on whether a pardon will be issued.

Goines arrested Floyd on February 5, 2004, alleging at the time that Floyd possessed crack cocaine "and that Floyd had provided the drugs to an unnamed 'second suspect' who had agreed to sell the drugs to the undercover Goines. The 'second suspect' was not arrested, Goines noted in his offense report, "in a [sic] attempt to further the narcotic trafficing [sic] in this area."

Goines' attorney, Nicole DeBorde, told CNN in April, "We stand by the original case. We certainly sympathize with Mr. Floyd's cause, but that doesn't change the fact that his former conviction was a legitimate one."

In 2019, Goines was involved in a high-profile case known as the Harding Street killings, in which he obtained a warrant for a "no-knock" raid from a municipal judge under false pretenses, Ogg told CNN. The raid left two people dead and five police officers injured.

Goines, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, was indicted on two charges of felony murder and tampering with a government record, Ogg said.

DeBorde, Goines' attorney, told CNN her client pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.

