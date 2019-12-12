CONYERS — The Race Against Violence 5K in Conyers capped off its 10th Anniversary by making a donation to the local shelter for victims of family violence, Project Renewal.
Judge Nancy Bills of the Rockdale County State Court and Chair of the Rockdale County Task Force Against Family Violence, had the pleasure of presenting Vickie Stevenson, Executive Director of Project Renewal with a check for $16,000.
Stevenson stated this annual donation is extremely helpful every year with expenses that are not normally covered by grants.
The donation is a result of the RAV held this past October; drawing over 300 registered participants.
Their dedication was evident by still having almost 200 run on a cold and rainy morning. In addition to the runners, the RAV also received support from 76 sponsors that resulted in raising almost $22,000.
This year’s event brings the total of dollars raised from 10 races to approximately $147,000 allowing for the ability to donate over $102,000 to the shelter.
The weekend activities began with the pre-race party at Mellow Mushroom where participants could pick up their commemorative backpack full of giveaways.
Judge Bills kicked off the 10 year celebration by recognizing those who have been a sponsor every year.
They include Dr. Bruce Beeber, Jorge Flores, Qader Baig, Conyers First Methodist Church, Black Ink, Creative Hair, Marchman Consulting, Cowan Ace Hardware, Premier Platforms, Mellow Mushroom, Olde Town Awards, Snapping Shoals EMC, Walton EMC, City of Conyers and the Olde Town Runners.
The RAV continues to be a premier road race in the area due to the organization and the fast, flat course, which is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. A common comment from participants is that the RAV is the best 5K race of the year in east Atlanta. But race organizers are not satisfied and are already planning for next year’s race that will be held on October 24, 2020.
For more information about the RAV, go to rockdaleaware.com or contact Derek Marchman at 678-938-5799.