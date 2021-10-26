The Herth family, owners of Juji Q, participated as a vendor at the Olde Town Fall Festival and were excited to learn of their People's Choice Award for their scarecrow entry entitled, “It Takes a Village.”
First place went to Conyers Planning and Inspections for “Oscar the Grouch.” Shown with Oscar is the department’s Katey Osborn.
Special Photo
Conyers Court Services won second place with “Bales of Justice.” Michelle Turner accepted the award for her team.
Special Photo
Georgia International Horse Park staff members Dawn Tanner and Jill Miller accepted the third place judges award for the GIHP’s “Spirit of the 1996 Olympics” entry.
Special Photo
With Halloween just around the corner, there is definitely a feeling of fall in the air. These scarecrows, which were named winners at the recent Olde Town Fall Festival Scarecrow Showcase and Contest, are another sign of the season. Attendees at the festival voted for their favorites and raised $1,000 for the Conyers Police Department’s Shop With a Cop event.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
