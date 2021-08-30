CONYERS — Due to the current pandemic and rise in COVID-19 cases, the sixth Annual arrogressive 5K Trail Run/Walk 2021 will be a virtual event this year. Going virtual means you will have the opportunity to run or walk at your convenience (Oct. 2 or 3) in an environment you feel is safe for you.
Safety has always been the first priority for arrogressiv organizers and until we can safely assemble as a group, going virtual is the best option.
Organizers of the arrogressive encourage participants to get out and run/walk and stay fit with the virtual arrogressive 5K Trail Run/Walk 2021 5K! All participants registered by Sept. 15 will receive our 6th Annual arrogressiv 5K Trail Run/Walk 2021 T-Shirt. The Team Award will be presented to the team leader with the most registered team members. All registered participants will automatically be entered into the arrogressiv 5K drawing to be drawn some time after the race days. The winners will receive a gift card. Online registration is open and donations are welcomed year round.
A portion of all proceeds will benefit Educational Next Level Funding INC., a 501 (c) (3), and Rockdale Emergency Relief.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.