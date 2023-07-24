...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday July 25...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday July 25.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive
to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Conyers — The Georgia debut performances of the Off-Broadway solo hit show: “The Bench, A Homeless Love Story” are set for August at the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts Black Box Theater.
After its critically acclaimed run in both New York and Los Angeles, Robert Galinsky brings his hit solo show to the CRCA Black Box Theater, 910 Center St., Conyers, for three performances — Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. “The Bench” is directed by Jay O. Sanders and presented by Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts, Reel Cool Entertainment, Terry Schnuck (five-time Tony Winning producer), Barry “Shabaka” Henley (actor, CBS TV’s “Bob Hearts Abishola”) and Monique Coleman (actor, Disney’s “High School Musical”.) Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at http://www.ConyersArts.org or by calling 770-922-3143.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
