Screen Shot 2023-07-24 at 1.24.04 PM.jpg

Conyers — The Georgia debut performances of the Off-Broadway solo hit show: “The Bench, A Homeless Love Story” are set for August at the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts Black Box Theater.

After its critically acclaimed run in both New York and Los Angeles, Robert Galinsky brings his hit solo show to the CRCA Black Box Theater, 910 Center St., Conyers, for three performances — Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. “The Bench” is directed by Jay O. Sanders and presented by Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts, Reel Cool Entertainment, Terry Schnuck (five-time Tony Winning producer), Barry “Shabaka” Henley (actor, CBS TV’s “Bob Hearts Abishola”) and Monique Coleman (actor, Disney’s “High School Musical”.) Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at http://www.ConyersArts.org or by calling 770-922-3143.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos