...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Conyers below Milstead...
Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...From late tonight to late tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after
midnight tonight to 11.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then
fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue to
fall.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
&&
