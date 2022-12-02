The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has named three recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia Trust, the grant totaling $10,000 was awarded to the Wells-Brown House in Stone Mountain, the Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House in Valdosta, and Rose Hill at Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville.

“The Georgia Trust is grateful to the Callahan family for its generous donation. We believe the grants contributed by them will help our recipients to accomplish their noteworthy preservation goals,” said Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of The Georgia Trust. “The projects funded by this year’s grant will allow for the ongoing and future use of these historic sites.”

