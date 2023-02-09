An ensemble of 14 actors portrays various roles in "The Laramie Project." Shown here are Jeff Corpening, Zemirah Davis, Lindsay Fluellen and Tara Freeman as members of the Techtonic Theatre Project planning interviews in Laramie, Wyo.
The cast of "The Laramie Project" will perform this thought-provoking production Feb. 16 - 26 at the Black Box Theatre
Justin Kitchens as the narrator in "The Laramie Project."
Jada Graves, Garrett Mitchell and Ben Delheim portray members of the town of Laramie in the New Depot Players production of "The Laramie Project."
The New Depot Players announces the opening of their winter show on Thursday, Feb. 16. “The Laramie Project,” written by Moses Kaufman and Tectonic Theatre Project, is a powerful drama based on the true story of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man who was beaten and killed in Laramie, Wyo., in 1998.
Kaufman and the other company members visited Laramie on six occasions and interviewed residents, members of the police force, and Shepard’s friends in an attempt to understand what happened, and why. They were also interested in the possibility that theatre, more than any other medium, would allow people to engage with and reflect on the issues brought to public attention by Shepard’s murder, such as homophobia, hatred, intolerance, and fear. It was this play that helped bring awareness to and pass the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009.
Set in Laramie 10 years after the incident surrounding Shepard, an ensemble of 14 actors performs a myriad of roles capturing this powerful and conflicting story from the many different points of view of the residents and people involved.
The show is directed by Tyson White, a long-time Conyers resident and director of other community favorite productions like “Seven Year Itch” and “Barefoot in the Park.” White explained how he is often asked casually if Conyers is ready for this story, and he simply replies, “Do they have a choice? Was Laramie ready when the events unfolded like they did? The entire point of why we are telling this story is that these same events are still happening everyday across America almost 25 years later.”
“The Laramie Project” performs in the Black Box Theatre at 910 Center St. in Olde Town Conyers from Feb. 16 – 26: Thursday – Saturday evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19, 25, and 26. Tickets are available online at the newdepotplayers.com. Advanced reservations can be made by calling 678-374-3224. Ticket prices online or with reservations in advance are $10 for students with ID and $20 for all adults. Tickets at the door are $12 for students and $22 for adults. (All tickets are subject to sales tax). This show contains mature language and themes.
