The New Depot Players announces the opening of their winter show on Thursday, Feb. 16.  “The Laramie Project,” written by Moses Kaufman and Tectonic Theatre Project, is a powerful drama based on the true story of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man who was beaten and killed in Laramie, Wyo., in 1998.

Kaufman and the other company members visited Laramie on six occasions and interviewed residents, members of the police force, and Shepard’s friends in an attempt to understand what happened, and why. They were also interested in the possibility that theatre, more than any other medium, would allow people to engage with and reflect on the issues brought to public attention by Shepard’s murder, such as homophobia, hatred, intolerance, and fear.  It was this play that helped bring awareness to and pass the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009. 

