The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN Aug 19, 2021 Aug 19, 2021 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +29 PHOTOS: Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Afghanistan Asia Continents And Regions Middle East Middle East And North Africa Misc Organizations South Asia Taliban More News News The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNNUpdated 13 min ago 0 News ASK AMY: Not-quite-divorced couple enjoys 'meeting up' Alice Queen 2 hrs ago 0 News HEALTH: Don't put off potentially lifesaving colonoscopy Alice Queen 2 hrs ago 0 News Afghans in America are desperately trying to get their families to safety By Christina Maxouris, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Rates of Covid-19 hospitalizations for children and adults under 50 reach their highest levels yet, CDC data shows Freddie Freeman hits for cycle in Braves win The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge ASK AMY: Not-quite-divorced couple enjoys 'meeting up' HEALTH: Don't put off potentially lifesaving colonoscopy Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRockdale County Sheriff's Office arrests alleged drug trafficker following complaints from residentsRockdale County bucking state trend of COVID-19 vaccines by raceKyle Larson involved with two storylines for Sunday's NASCAR race at IndyRockdale County Jail BlotterTennessee investigators determine dog muzzle sent to former state vaccine manager was ordered with her own credit cardNewton County grants permission for coyote hunting near landfillNewton County Jail BlotterThomas H. Barksdale IIIMan accused of threatening judge in Gwinnett County being held in Rockdale County jailSharp Stadium guidelines announced by Newton County Schools amid COVID-19 concerns Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: August is National Dog Month. How did your favorite canine friend join the family? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We adopted our dog from a shelter. We adopted our dog from a non-profit organization. We purchased our dog from a pet store. We adopted/purchased our dog from a breeder. Our dog just showed up one day and now it's family. A friend or family member gave us a dog from a litter. We're really not sure. It just showed up. We don't have a dog. Our dog joined the family in a way not listed here. Vote View Results Back We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.