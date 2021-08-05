The latest on the Tokyo Olympics By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN Aug 5, 2021 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +76 PHOTOS: Scenes from the Tokyo Olympics, Aug. 4, 2021 Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn 2020 Tokyo Olympics Asia Continents And Regions East Asia Japan Olympics Sports Events Summer Olympics Tokyo More News News ASK AMY: Ex does not want to make up after breakup Alice Queen 2 min ago 0 News HEALTH: Intermittent fasting can be a useful weight-loss tool for some Alice Queen 2 min ago 0 News The latest on the Tokyo Olympics By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN 16 min ago 0 News Ten people were killed and 20 were injured after a van crash near Encino, Texas By Keith Allen, CNNUpdated 58 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News ASK AMY: Ex does not want to make up after breakup HEALTH: Intermittent fasting can be a useful weight-loss tool for some The latest on the Tokyo Olympics Ten people were killed and 20 were injured after a van crash near Encino, Texas This Arkansas hospital is so short on nurses in this newest Covid-19 surge, it's offering a $25,000 signing bonus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRECIPE: Fiesta CasseroleDisney and Walmart mandate vaccines for employeesTwo Newton County firefighters among injured after fire engine strikes vehicleGeorgia starts accepting applications for American Rescue Plan fundsHeritage grad Tyler Austin powers U.S. baseball team to opening win in OlympicsRockdale County Jail BlotterDesign changes concern for residents opposed to truck stop in Newton CountyRezoning approved for senior housing near Piedmont RockdaleValerie Carlson Vicky WilsonA Black man feared the vaccine because of the Tuskegee experiment. After Covid-19 devastated his family, he changed his mind Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Do you personally know anyone who is affected by the end of the Federal eviction moratorium? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. No. I don't know. Vote View Results Back We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.