The mastermind behind the college admissions cheating scandal is 'feeling shame' ahead of sentencing

Prosecutors want William "Rick" Singer, the college admissions scam architect, to serve six years in prison and pay over $19 million in fines and asset forfeitures.

The mastermind of a historic pay-to-play scheme for wealthy parents to get their teens into top universities is set to be sentenced next week.

Prosecutors want William "Rick" Singer, the college admissions scam architect, to serve six years in prison and pay over $19 million in fines and asset forfeitures. Singer's attorneys are seeking probation with home detention and community service.

