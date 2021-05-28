CONYERS - The Rockdale County High School Class of 2021 has earned the title of "The Most Challenged Class" in the history of the school, according to Principal Dr. Eldridge Powell.
At graduation ceremonies Thursday night before packed stands at Reid Memorial Stadium, Eldridge said no other graduating class had to endure the myriad of challenges this class faced.
"The most daunting of which was the disruptive global pandemic, that literally shut down the world resulting in; changes in school functioning; minimized social interactions; having to miss out on most of the usual events that define a senior year; and spending most, if not all of this year learning completely remotely," said Eldridge. "These challenges required you to show a level of commitment and dedication to teaching and learning that no other graduating class had to show. You faced the challenges with the Bulldog spirit of tenacity and grit, and persevered. In so doing you earned the title of the “Most Resilient Class” in the history of RCHS. No other class has ever had to display the level of resiliency that you had to, and for that I am so proud of all of you."
The 441 members of the Class of 2021 showed themselves to be up to the challenges, with 38% earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher, 93% choosing to continue a path of higher learning, with 81% elected to attend a four-year university, with offers of more than $11.5 million in scholarships.
Class member Masadericak Ampafo opened the ceremony with greetings from the Class of 2021, reminding her classmates of the importance of graduation.
"Many of us have heard that graduating high school is only the first step," she said. "Graduation may be the first step, but it is also one of the most important days of our lives and it took a lot to get here. We had to overcome our own obstacles, but if a global pandemic could not stop us, then nothing can. We can all say that the Class of 2021 made it."
Elizabeth Daramola of the Class of 2021 urged her classmates in her inspirational speech to use the resiliency, courage and bravery that emerged during the pandemic on the road in their future endeavors.
"If this year has taught us anything, it’s that tomorrow is never promised to us," she said. Take risks. Be bold. Be extraordinary. You deserve it and today you have earned it. Congratulations to each and everyone of you Bulldogs for persevering for this moment, and never forget, you are destined for greatness."
Rockdale Magnet School Salutatorian Ava Bailey said while the last 12 years of school have established a routine, they need to be ready for a new beginning.
"Now we prepare to bear witness to some of the most drastic changes in our lives marked by definitive ends to common rituals, but we must not forget the potential this new beginning holds," she said. "We may revel in the novelty and excitement of new people, places, ideas, and experiences while also remembering to appreciate the journey we have taken thus far."
Rockdale County High Salutatorian Alexis Jones told her classmates to let the obstacles they faced this year be a guiding light.
"When the pandemic began, we witnessed social injustices, riots, and deaths all over the country, but we never lost sight of our goals," she said. "Let the obstacles we have faced this past year and throughout our entire lives be a lesson for the future. When faced with an obstacle, stay focused on your goal, and overcome it!"
Rockdale Magnet School Valedictorian Gabrielle Wood said the life ahead will be different for each one of them.
"Isn’t it amazing? No matter the different obstacles, forks in the road, and changes to the map, each one of our paths are crossing here, on this stage today," she said. "Then after today, we’ll all continue on a multitude of diverse, elaborate, exciting paths of life. I think that is just beautiful."
Rockdale County High Valedictorian Nathan Crafts challenged his classmates to follow their passions through education and knowledge.
"As we move to the next chapter of our lives, I challenge all of us to follow our passions through education and knowledge," he said. "In the words of Nelson Mandela, 'Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.' In order for us to make the changes to our society that brings fairness, justice, and hope, we must allow ourselves to find truth through education. I ask all of you to stay safe and continue to strive towards greatness."
Following the awarding of the diplomas,
Sydney Palmer of the Class of 2021 led her classmates in the traditional turning of the tassel.
"On this momentous day it is essential to take a step back and reflect on the significance of this moment. 18 years of life, 12 years of school, and one day to graduate. Every stressful exam week, seemingly meaningless homework assignment, and extremely long class period have all led up to this moment. We are no strangers to perseverance and hard work. We distinguished ourselves as the first senior class to be completely virtual. We navigated college applications, scholarship interviews, and a hectic senior schedule in the midst of one of the most uncertain times in history. These successes are only a small fraction of what the class of 2021 is capable of. So, in these times of uncertainty, I challenge you all to embrace the unknown and celebrate the transitions coming your way."
