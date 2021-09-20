The New Depot Players opens its latest production, “Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner,” Thursday at the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts Black Box Theater at 910 Center St., Conyers.
The play, a comedy written by Pat Cook and produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing company, tells the story of three geriatric sisters whose lives are changed when they take in a nurse as a new roommate. In no time, Nurse Jean has the sisters planning parties, pulling Halloween pranks and wearing jogging suits while they race each other to the corner. But when the nephew shows up with a plan to sell the family house, things seem to get complicated again, especially with Christmas just around the corner. This heartwarming piece is loaded with wisecracks and one-liners that keep the laughter flowing.
The production is directed by Richard Diaz with set design by Rick Caruso. The cast of characters includes Dora Miller (Linda Oulton), Maggie Brown (Beth Clark), Lydia Van Horn (Cyndi Evans), Doc Lomax (Scott Mills), Jean Mitchell (Anna Grace Jones), Calvin Murphy (Nicolas Ballew), Phillip Van Horn (Justin Kitchens), Jessie (Susan Culver), and Blue (Brad Smith).
Performance dates are Sept. 23-26 and Sept. 30-Oct. 3. Show times Thursday through Saturday are 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Ticket prices do not include tax. To reserve will-call tickets call 678-374-3224 or order online at thenewdepotplayers.com. Masks are required at all performances.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
