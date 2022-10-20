CONYERS — The New Depot Players welcomes the community to a night of Halloween classics. “A Night of Classic Horror,” a mash-up of old and new classics, opens Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Characters such as Edgar Allan Poe, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, the witches from Macbeth, the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus,” Morticia and Wednesday Addams, the Vampires from “Conyers,” Betelgeuse. and so many more will be on stage to entertain with tales of love, dark humor, parodies, and all things odd.

