...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be WNW
at 10 to 12 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus "Pocus feeling “Pretty” played by, l-r, Anna Grace Jones (Sarah), Susan Culver (Winifred), and Lana Hardy (Mary).
CONYERS — The New Depot Players welcomes the community to a night of Halloween classics. “A Night of Classic Horror,” a mash-up of old and new classics, opens Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Characters such as Edgar Allan Poe, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, the witches from Macbeth, the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus,” Morticia and Wednesday Addams, the Vampires from “Conyers,” Betelgeuse. and so many more will be on stage to entertain with tales of love, dark humor, parodies, and all things odd.
Conceptualized and directed by Jada Graves and Bonnie Marshall, the show will run Wednesday through Sunday, Oct 26-30. Evening performances are on Oct. 26–29 at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase online at https://www.thenewdepotplayers.com. Advanced reservations can be made by calling 678-787-8310. Ticket prices are $20 plus tax for adults and $10 plus tax for students/ and children.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.