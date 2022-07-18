The New Depot Players will open its new season this week with “Urinetown, The Musical.” This funny and touchingly honest musical won numerous awards when it opened on Broadway in 2002, including three Tonys.
With music by Mark Holllman and lyrics by Hollman and Greg Kotis, “Urinetown” is a musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself.
The play is set in a Gotham-like city where a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. But amid the people, a hero decides that he has had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, “Urinetown” is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny.
NDP veteran Scott Mills (Mr. Cladwell) plays the sinister CEO of the company regulating the public amenities. His daughter Hope Cladwell is played by NDP newcomer Ellie Schwartz. And like all good musicals, Hope falls in love with the hero, Bobby Strong, (played by Casey Johnson). The rest of the cast includes: Addison Brown, Zolly Brown, Fiona Caruso, Rick Caruso, Zola Caruso, Beth Clark, Katie Jones, Shelby Lefors, Matthew Lynn, Emmalee Miller, Angel Moore, Brad Smith, Ta’erica Terrell, Jayce Thorne, Parker Page Trau and Mitchell Witcher. The show is directed by Jennie Caruso with musical direction by Mary Lynn Luke.
The New Depot Players will be offering both Saturday and Sunday matinees this season along with the usual Thursday through Saturday evening shows. Performances on July 22 and 23 and July 28-30 are at 7:30 p.m. Matinees on July 23, 24, 30 and 31 are at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at thenewdepotplayers.com or at the door of the Black Box Theatre, 910 Center St., Conyers. Ticket prices for advance sales and reservations are $20 plus tax for adults and $10 plus tax for students. Tickets at the door are $22 plus tax for adults and $10 plus tax for students. You can also call for reservations in advance at 678-374-3224.
“Urinetown, the Musical” is produced in special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
