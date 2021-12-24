The next Powerball drawing on Christmas Day could deliver a $400 million holiday present By Sara Smart, CNN Dec 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Struggling to find a last-minute Christmas gift?A trip to your local convenience store could make you the best gift-giver ever.The Powerball jackpot is now up to an estimated $400 million, and the winning numbers will be drawn on Christmas Day. The cash value of the prize is placed at $292 million, according to Powerball's website.There hasn't been a jackpot-winning ticket in 34 drawings, the game operator said, and this is the third time this year the jackpot has reached this value.The last time a winning ticket was claimed was on October 4, when someone walked away with $699.8 million. But it won't be easy to land the prize.While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.And believe it or not, the current jackpot value is less than a third of the largest Powerball jackpot: $1.586 billion, shared in 2016 by three winners.Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +22 Year in review: 21 of the best new books in 2021 Stacker surveys literary publications and book-rating websites to bring you 21 of the best new books in 2021. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! Tags Cnn Amusements And Gaming Christmas Holidays And Observances Leisure And Lifestyle Lotteries Powerball Jackpot Commerce Economics Ticket Drawing Christmas Day Present Value 