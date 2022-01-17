COVINGTON — Freda Reed was named the 37th recipient of the prestigious Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream Award” Sunday during a virtual program that featured messages from Senator Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about the power of the vote.
Reed, director of Newton County Senior Services, has dedicated many years to ensuring that senior citizens in Newton County remain active and engaged. The “I Have A Dream” award is presented to a Newton resident who has given at least two years of service to the Newton County community; is a registered voter; is affiliated with a church, synagogue orworship center; has made contributions to the community that are non-profitable and visible to the community; has made nondiscriminatory contributions; models a spirit of peace and unity; is one who will initiate and support change; is endowed with a humble spirit; is steadfast in his or her convictions; and fosters and supports education on all levels.
Other award recipients included: Weston Brown, the Trailblazer Award; Zion Driskell and Leah Lang, the Young Dreamer Award. Special musical performances were presented by the Newton County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus and the Glorify God Dancers.
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance program was hosted by Sonya Tinsley Hook, the first recipient of the MLK Scholarship to Oxford College and Emory University. The observance built on the theme from last year’s celebration — “Creating the Beloved Community.” The importance of voting and voting rights in building the “Beloved Community” was a theme running through the presentation.
The virtual presentation included excerpts from a video of King speaking in Kingstree, S.C., in 1966 in which he called on members of the audience to register to vote, to see that 10 other people are registered and then to ensure that they cast their ballots on election day.
Senator Warnock said he is still working on Dr. King’s unfinished business, inspired by King’s vision of the “Beloved Community.” Warnock said he was honored to be in a position to help mold King’s “noble vision.”
“From health care to housing to defending the dignity of work and critical civil liberties, from protecting the sacred right to vote for every eligible citizen, to creating good-paying jobs, to combatting the existential threat of climate change, we are still working on Dr. King’s unfinished business,” said Warnock. “For years I have been inspired by Dr. King’s courage and his vision for a beloved community and his words that we are tied in a single garment of destiny, caught up in an inescapable network of mutuality — whatever affects one directly affects all of us indirectly — and every vote and decision I make in the United States Senate I try my best to reflect that simple truth. Because Dr. King was correct, and that wisdom applies whether we are talking about justice and striving for equity and investing in a better community and strengthening economic opportunity for all of us. … let me be clear we can — and in this defining moment we must — all work to knit our single garment of destiny together.”
Abrams recalled the voting discrimination suffered by previous generations of African Americans in Georgia and applauded the progress that has been made. However, she said she fears voter suppression is still a reality and called for the fight for voting rights to continue.
“In Georgia it has been made evident, not only through the laws they have passed but the evidence you have seen, that because of the restrictions put on the right to vote in Georgia in 2021, we have fewer people who can cast their ballots using absentee balloting, because the schedules make no sense.”
Abrams said fewer people are exercising their right to vote because “drop boxes are starting to disappear.”
“While we celebrate the progress we have made, we have to hold our attention focused on the perseverance and the persistence of segregation — this time not segregation based on race but the segregation based on whether they think your voice should be heard or not,” Abrams said.
Abrams said it is important to balance the progress made against the need to continue to persevere and persist and to get the Freedom to Vote Act passed in Congress.
“Georgia, Newton County, we’ve got to remember that we’ve got the power already, and we have shown that power in 2020 and 2021 and it is not the power to elect a particular person. It is the power, it is the strength in our numbers, because we have record turnout in this state, record turnout in communities that have been discounted and discredited and discouraged for decades, for centuries. And yet in the wake of a pandemic and voter suppression action that we have not seen in so many years, we still saw people turn out.”
King taught that “power is ours; it’s not just about finding the power for others, it’s finding the power in ourselves,” said Abrams.
“We will find the power to make our voices heard,” said Abrams. “We will find the power to protect our people. We will find the power to change our stars and set our future because the power belongs to us. And that is what we learned from Dr. King. That is who we are, and that is who we must be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.