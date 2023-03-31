TPOE.jpeg

The Pride of Eastside Marching Band takes part in an event on the Covington Square. The band has been invited to participate in the National Cherry Blossom Festival in April.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — The Pride of Eastside marching band is about to take the show on the road to perform at the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., in April. The band, comprised of 81 Eastside High School students, was one of only 13 bands selected to perform at the national event.

“It’s extremely exciting to be selected to perform on a national stage,” said Elijah Clark, director of bands at Eastside High School. “It is a testament to both our previous director, Mr. Alan Fowler, and all of our band alumni, that we were selected. From what I can tell, we are the only band from Georgia attending the parade this year, and from among those bands, we were also selected to have a standstill performance at the final viewing area in the parade — between the White House and the Washington Monument.”

