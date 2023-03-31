...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
Some higher gusts will be possible at elevations above 3000 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of north Georgia, generally along and north of
I-20.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
COVINGTON — The Pride of Eastside marching band is about to take the show on the road to perform at the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., in April. The band, comprised of 81 Eastside High School students, was one of only 13 bands selected to perform at the national event.
“It’s extremely exciting to be selected to perform on a national stage,” said Elijah Clark, director of bands at Eastside High School. “It is a testament to both our previous director, Mr. Alan Fowler, and all of our band alumni, that we were selected. From what I can tell, we are the only band from Georgia attending the parade this year, and from among those bands, we were also selected to have a standstill performance at the final viewing area in the parade — between the White House and the Washington Monument.”
During the standstill performance, the band will perform “Larger Than Life” by the Backstreet Boys.
“We selected it because it’s a great tune that is known by both younger and older people,” said Clark.
The band members are looking forward to the trip and national performance, and according to Clark, they have former band director Alan Fowler to thank for the opportunity.
“He applied for TPOE to perform in the parade,” said Clark. “Our band was then required to submit an application, resume of past parade performances, as well as a video of one of our 2021 halftime shows.”
“This parade will continue to build our program’s resume so that future editions of The Pride of Eastside will get the chance to perform in bigger parades on larger platforms,” Clark added.
“I’m extremely proud of The Pride of Eastside for earning this incredible opportunity to perform at the national level,” said Jeff Cher, principal of Eastside High School. “I know they will represent our school, our district and the entire Newton County community well in this event.”
The Pride of Eastside will depart Covington on April 12 and have the opportunity to spend the next two days touring Washington, D.C., with the parade scheduled for April 15.
“We have scheduled time to visit the Spy Museum, Union Station, the Smithsonian, and Arlington Cemetery before the actual parade,” said Clark. “This will be a fantastic learning experience for the students, some of whom have never traveled outside of Georgia.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.