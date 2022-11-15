A torrent of grief has enveloped the University of Virginia, where classes are canceled for a second day after three football players were shot dead on campus and new details emerge about the fellow student accused of killing them.

A vigil Monday drew hundreds on the Charlottesville campus, with candles placed around the Statue of Homer along with signs reading "UVA Strong" and "1-15-41" -- the uniform numbers of slain UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. Two other people were wounded, with one in critical and one in good condition, UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said Monday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Dakin Andone, Michelle Watson, Carolyn Sung, Christina Zdanowicz, Eric Levenson and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.